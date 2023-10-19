Best of Sunny Deol movies on OTT: Action, romance, family drama

Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday today and here's a look at his films on OTT which prove he's not just an action hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023
Gadar 2 has to be on the list. It is Sunny’s highest-grossing movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is actually a remake of another Hindi movie called Sangam. Quite dramatic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny played Inspector Karan in this one. The whole movie is a treat for the 80s fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi played Naagin again while Sunny played the con working for a Tantrik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol fights all odds in order to marry the love of his life, even if she belongs to the rival family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol once played a one-sided lover in a movie. And he died in the end, very dramatically though.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is a spy thriller movie and one of the most loved Sunny Deol movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Would you like to watch Sunny in a comic caper such as this? It also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To see Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol together in a movie is a sheer delight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol plays a murderer in this one who walks free due to a lack of evidence against him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another movie with the two generations of Deols together. Dharmendra worked with Sunny and Bobby for this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Betaab saw Sunny Deol debuting in the industry with Amrita Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol both fall in love with same woman, Urmila Matondkar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!