Best of Sunny Deol movies on OTT: Action, romance, family drama

Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday today and here's a look at his films on OTT which prove he's not just an action hero.

Oct 18, 2023

Gadar 2 (Zee5)

Gadar 2 has to be on the list. It is Sunny’s highest-grossing movie.

Ram Avtar (Amazon Prime Video)

This one is actually a remake of another Hindi movie called Sangam. Quite dramatic.

Tridev (YouTube)

Sunny played Inspector Karan in this one. The whole movie is a treat for the 80s fans.

Nigahen: Nagina Part 2 (YouTube)

Sridevi played Naagin again while Sunny played the con working for a Tantrik.

Dushmani: A Violent Love Story (Netflix)

Sunny Deol fights all odds in order to marry the love of his life, even if she belongs to the rival family.

Jeet (YouTube)

Sunny Deol once played a one-sided lover in a movie. And he died in the end, very dramatically though.

Hero the Love Story of a Spy (YouTube)

This one is a spy thriller movie and one of the most loved Sunny Deol movies.

Fool & Final (Amazon Prime Video/ JioCinema)

Would you like to watch Sunny in a comic caper such as this? It also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia.

Apne (Amazon Prime Video)

To see Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol together in a movie is a sheer delight.

Right Yaaa Wrong (Zee5)

Sunny Deol plays a murderer in this one who walks free due to a lack of evidence against him.

Yamla Pagla Deewana (Zee5)

Another movie with the two generations of Deols together. Dharmendra worked with Sunny and Bobby for this one.

Betaab (Amazon Prime Video)

Betaab saw Sunny Deol debuting in the industry with Amrita Singh.

Dillagi (Amazon Prime Video)  

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol both fall in love with same woman, Urmila Matondkar.

