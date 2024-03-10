Best Pakistani dramas which are women oriented and are loved by fans

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Mujhe Jeene Do: This drama from Pakistan highlights the difficulties that women in Pakistani society confront.

It illustrates the tenacity and resolve of women while focusing on topics like domestic abuse, gender inequity, and cultural pressures.

Khudgarz: The show "Khudgarz" explores the lives of women who encounter difficulties in their relationships while addressing issues of betrayal, trust, and empowerment.

It emphasizes the value of independence and self-respect by demonstrating how women stand up for themselves in the face of hardship and social expectations.

Baaghi: Depicts the journey of a woman who challenges social norms to claim her uniqueness and addresses issues of empowerment, independence, and identity.

Yakeen Ka Safar is a drama from Pakistan that chronicles the experiences of multiple characters including women as they face their past tragedies and pursue happiness and atonement.

It highlights how strong and resilient women can be while facing challenges and starting again in life.

Akhri Station: "Akhri Station" is an anthology series that tells the experiences of women from various origins who are each overcoming unique obstacles.

It illuminates topics like sexual harassment, domestic abuse, and societal oppression through these stories.

