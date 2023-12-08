Best time travel Korean dramas of 2023 on Netflix, Viki and more OTT
The idea of time travel is employed in many of the best K-dramas to enhance romantic tales with a sci-fi or fantasy element.
By giving its two central characters time travel abilities, My Perfect Stranger takes a chance. However, one intentionally does so, whereas the other does not.
Tunnel is a time travel K-drama that, in a way, transports the audience to the future rather than the past.
Times isn't your typical time-traveling K-drama where a character is taken entirely to a different era. Rather, the ability of a phone line to cross timelines is what causes the time travel.
In Sisyphus: The Myth, a character who can travel through time to the present day is introduced.
Splash Splash Love is a Korean drama that blends romance and time travel. A high school student is sent to Korea in the fifteenth century in this series.
The King: Eternal Monarch is not only a unique time travel film with a remarkable female lead, but it also has jaw-dropping action and a fascinating tale of parallel worlds.
In Live Up To Your Name, the most brilliant male acupuncturist of the Joseon period goes 400 years into the future and develops a tense relationship with a stunning and intelligent female physician from 2017.
