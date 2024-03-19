Beyond hit hip-hop music, check out the net worth of Amar Singh Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's dynamic career spans music, acting, production, endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He will be soon seen in the movie Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic based on the life of the legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The star has a staggering net worth of Rs 172 crore earned through diverse ventures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

His primary income sources include concerts, charging around Rs 4 crore per private performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dosanjh ventured into reality TV as a judge on Color's Rising Star in 2017.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He earns substantially from brand endorsements, charging Rs 1.5 crore per brand association.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actor commands Rs 4 crore per movie project in both Punjabi and Hindi film industries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dosanjh started his production company and produced successful films like Honsla Rakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also secured a deal with Warner Music before performing at Coachella in 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Additionally, he owns two clothing brands, Urban Pendu and WEARED 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The star has a massive Instagram following where he charges for sponsored posts charging Rs 5-10 lakhs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 films of the Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty which never got released

 

 Find Out More