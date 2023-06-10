Top actresses breathtaking maternity shoot is a must-see for all mommies to be

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Vidisha and more who did sexy maternity shoots.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Vidisha Srivastava

Vidisha Srivastava showcased her bump as she did a bold maternity shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has done maternity shoot in a lehenga and sportswear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly wore nothing for her maternity shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor had done monochrome photoshoot before the birth of Vayu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma was a sexy poser during her maternity shoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon has had the sexiest photoshoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh had done a loving photoshoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia had done a lot of photoshoots before the birth of her babies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan proudly flaunted her baby bump all through the pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu looked stunning in her maternity shoot with Karan Singh Grover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shoot

Nowadays stars do maternity photoshoots for Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Update

Celebrities nowadays like to make their pregnancy journey public.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Adipurush: Top things to know about Prabhas' voice

 

 Find Out More