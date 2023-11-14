Bhai Dooj 2023: Sari inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna, Mira Kapoor and other top divas

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna's traditional look in a silk saree is perfect for Bhai Dooj celebrations.

Mira Rajput Kapoor knows how to add glam to her ethnic wear.

Alia Bhatt has re-popularised simple chiffon sarees with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's golden saree with a maroon blouse is just FAB.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sequence saree in pastel pink deserves a mention.

Kangana Ranaut has been a fashion icon for long time. She has the best saree collection ever.

Tiger 3 diva Katrina Kaif can pull off any look with ease, sarees especially!

Kriti Sanon's traditional pink silk saree with floral motifs is perfect to be beautiful this Bhai Dooj.

Opt for a colour block saree and look ravishing just like Deepika Padukone.

Kiara Advani's black saree makes her look like a total diva.

Take your love for organza a notch higher just like Janhvi Kapoor.

The colour yellow has also been ruling this Diwali season. Ananya Panday knows how to rock the risqué yellow.

Glitter your way like Suhana Khan in a golden saree with a beaded blouse.

