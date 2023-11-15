Bhai Dooj 2023: Top 10 Bollywood brother sister pairs that give major sibling goals
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are the royal Pataudi siblings.
Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have proved to be with each other through thick and thin.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have strong sibling ties from fun banter, and pulling legs to care for each other.
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan often give sibling goals when they step out together.
Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni always cherish their relationship.
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem never missed a chance to be the best siblings in B-town.
Salman Khan has shown a strong bond with Arpita and Alvira.
Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff have a supportive and caring relationship.
Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, children of Suniel Shetty, are more friends than siblings.
Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan’s bond is unmatchable.
