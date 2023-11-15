Bhai Dooj 2023: Top 10 Bollywood brother sister pairs that give major sibling goals

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are the royal Pataudi siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have proved to be with each other through thick and thin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have strong sibling ties from fun banter, and pulling legs to care for each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan often give sibling goals when they step out together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni always cherish their relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem never missed a chance to be the best siblings in B-town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan has shown a strong bond with Arpita and Alvira.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff have a supportive and caring relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, children of Suniel Shetty, are more friends than siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan’s bond is unmatchable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's new film sees a drop; Wednesday crucial

 

 Find Out More