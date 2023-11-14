Bhai Dooj: Top 10 Bollywood movies to watch with your brother on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Hum Saath Saath Hain is an enduring film which beautifully depicts the bond of siblings.
The Mehra siblings are an iconic duo in Dil Dhadakne Do.
The brother-sister in the movie Iqbal shares a very heartwarming bond with each other.
Josh movie depicts the bond shared between a possessive brother and his sister.
Agneepath shows the immense loving relation between a brother and a sister.
Fiza is an engaging film that showcases a sister’s search for her brother.
Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya smoothly depicts the protecting nature of an elderly brother towards his younger sister.
Raksha Bandhan movie is one of the ebay films to watch with your siblings to strengthen your bond with them.
When faced with challenges, how to stay together is the message given by the movie My Brother….Nikhil.
Sarabjit, a very strong portrayal of the bond between siblings is shown by Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda.
