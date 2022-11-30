Kriti Sanon's skincare routine 

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses we have in the industry. She is tall, pretty and has glowing skin. Let's check out her skincare routine 

Hydrating the skin in imp 

Kriti Sanon begins her day by hydrating her skin and giving it all that is needs for nourishment, 

Clearer skin 

Kriti Sanon swears by a thoroughly cleanse ritual. Massaging helps clear and remove all the dirt and impurities from the skin. 

Mask it up

After cleansing, it's time to give more nourishment to the skin by putting on a face mask. Kriti uses masks that has probiotics and greek yoghurt. 

Skincare equipment

Kriti Sanon uses microfiber towels for skin care. The skin needs proper child-like care. 

Drying is a no-no

Kriti Sanon believes that the skin should not be completely dry and hence, she keeps the skin slightly damp. 

Toner 

One must use a toner in their skincare, believes Kriti. It helps to close the pores. 

Vitamin C 

A serum including vitamin C is a must in Kriti Sanon's skincare routine. 

Moisturizer 

Kriti Sanon uses an SPF-based moisturizer to protect herself from harmful rays.

Lip balm

Another important part of skin care is using lip balm. Kriti Sanon uses lip balm not just on the lips but also on the edges of her eyes.   

