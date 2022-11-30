Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses we have in the industry. She is tall, pretty and has glowing skin. Let's check out her skincare routineSource: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon begins her day by hydrating her skin and giving it all that is needs for nourishment,Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon swears by a thoroughly cleanse ritual. Massaging helps clear and remove all the dirt and impurities from the skin.Source: Bollywood
After cleansing, it's time to give more nourishment to the skin by putting on a face mask. Kriti uses masks that has probiotics and greek yoghurt.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon uses microfiber towels for skin care. The skin needs proper child-like care.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon believes that the skin should not be completely dry and hence, she keeps the skin slightly damp.Source: Bollywood
One must use a toner in their skincare, believes Kriti. It helps to close the pores.Source: Bollywood
A serum including vitamin C is a must in Kriti Sanon's skincare routine.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon uses an SPF-based moisturizer to protect herself from harmful rays.Source: Bollywood
Another important part of skin care is using lip balm. Kriti Sanon uses lip balm not just on the lips but also on the edges of her eyes.Source: Bollywood
