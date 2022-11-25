Back in 2017, the actor did this comedy movie opposite Alia Bhatt. The actor played the role of a romantic boy who went errands to convince the love of his life and win her heart.Source: Bollywood
The actor in 2015, played the role of Raghav Purohit who loses his family overnight. He played the role of a dark character and has been one of the best performances of Varun's.Source: Bollywood
The actor essayed the role of a small town man in this movie opposite Anushka Sharma in 2018. His wife Anushka supports him to set up his own business. His innocence won him a lot of fans via the movie.Source: Bollywood
The actor stole the limelight with his enchanting performance in Remo D'Souza's dance movie.Source: Bollywood
The actor in 2018, played the beautiful innocent role of Danish Wadia in Shoojit Sircar's romantic film October, opposite Banita Sandhu. His life changes when his colleague meets with an accident.Source: Bollywood
Varun had done his Bollywood debut with this 2012 movie. Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt also did their debut with this movie which had drama, comedy and romance.Source: Bollywood
This entertainment romantic 2014 film shows the life of Seenu aka Varun loving Sunaina aka Illeana D'Cruz. Things turn bad when Angad aka Arunoday Singh enters as a bad police cop. It becomes more dramatic when Ayesha aka Nargis Fakri falls for Seenu.Source: Bollywood
Kavya aka Alia meets Humpty aka Varun. They both fall in love but Alia's dad does not agree to the marriage. Humpty decides to run behind Kavya.Source: Bollywood
The epic cast of the 2015 film had Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The story shows how two people could not stay together due to family rivalry. Varun had done a phenomenal acting.Source: Bollywood
The movie that lately released showcases the story of Bhaskar aka Varun who gets bitten by a bhediya aka wolf and becomes an animal. The horror comedy film has got a good response from fans.Source: Bollywood
