Bhediya OTT release: All you need to know about Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon film

Bhediya is one unique film which was released in 2022. The Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer surprised everyone. And it seems to opt for an OTT release in the coming months. 

Mar 28, 2023

Bhediya 

The film is made by the makers of Stree. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik. 

Kriti Sanon 

Bhediya Movie is the third horror-comedy film produced by Dinesh Vijan. The other two are Stree and Roohi. 

Kriti-Varun 

Fans loved the looks of Kriti and Varun. Even kids enjoyed the movie in theatres. 

Comedy, supernatural elements 

Apart from horror, the comedy elements tickled everyone silly. Kids love the horror-comedy combo.  

Bhediya OTT release 

As Bhediya is a movie which can be watched with family and little kids, the makers are planning to use this opportunity. 

Bhediya online release 

It is said that the makers might release the movie on OTT around April end or in May as kids will have a vacation around that time. 

Thumkeshwari 

The song Thumkeshwari is a huge hit among fans. 

Shraddha's effect

The song also has Shraddha making a cameo in Thumkeshwari. She makes a cameo as Stree. 

Excited? 

Are you excited to watch Bhediya online on the OTT platform? 

