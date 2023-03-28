Bhediya OTT release: All you need to know about Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon film

Bhediya is one unique film which was released in 2022. The Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer surprised everyone. And it seems to opt for an OTT release in the coming months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
The film is made by the makers of Stree. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhediya Movie is the third horror-comedy film produced by Dinesh Vijan. The other two are Stree and Roohi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans loved the looks of Kriti and Varun. Even kids enjoyed the movie in theatres.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from horror, the comedy elements tickled everyone silly. Kids love the horror-comedy combo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Bhediya is a movie which can be watched with family and little kids, the makers are planning to use this opportunity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that the makers might release the movie on OTT around April end or in May as kids will have a vacation around that time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song Thumkeshwari is a huge hit among fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The song also has Shraddha making a cameo in Thumkeshwari. She makes a cameo as Stree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Are you excited to watch Bhediya online on the OTT platform?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!