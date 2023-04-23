Top 10 horror comedies to watch on OTT platforms

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023

Stree, on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar is about a lady who kidnaps men and leaves their clothes behind in the night.

Bhediya on Jio Cinema is about Varun Dhawan turning into a werewolf to save his love against a supernatural force.

Roohi on Netflix has Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma who will make you laugh and scream.

Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar is the remake of Kanchana which was a Tamil movie.

Haunted Hills on Amazon Prime Video is about a pair who has gone for their honeymoon and meets ill faith.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix is about a man taking the role of removing a ghost from the royal villa.

Phillauri on Hotstar is about a man marrying a tree because of mangal dosh A ghost enters and says she married him as she has been living in the tree.

Bhootnath Returns on Hotstar is about a ghost attending salvation, returning back as he has not being able to scare kids.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Amazon Prime video is about the issues a newly married NRI pair after they come to their ancestral home.

Nanu Ki Jaanu on Zee 5 is about a property dealer meeting a ghost in real after he keeps scaring people that the property is haunted.

