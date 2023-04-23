Top 10 horror comedies to watch on OTT platforms
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023
Stree, on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar is about a lady who kidnaps men and leaves their clothes behind in the night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhediya on Jio Cinema is about Varun Dhawan turning into a werewolf to save his love against a supernatural force.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roohi on Netflix has Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma who will make you laugh and scream.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laxmii on Disney+ Hotstar is the remake of Kanchana which was a Tamil movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haunted Hills on Amazon Prime Video is about a pair who has gone for their honeymoon and meets ill faith.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix is about a man taking the role of removing a ghost from the royal villa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Phillauri on Hotstar is about a man marrying a tree because of mangal dosh A ghost enters and says she married him as she has been living in the tree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhootnath Returns on Hotstar is about a ghost attending salvation, returning back as he has not being able to scare kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Amazon Prime video is about the issues a newly married NRI pair after they come to their ancestral home.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nanu Ki Jaanu on Zee 5 is about a property dealer meeting a ghost in real after he keeps scaring people that the property is haunted.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood and TV couples who define true love
Find Out More