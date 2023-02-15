Bhediya, Stree and more Top 10 horror comedies to watch on OTT platforms

From Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Bhediya to Shraddha Kapoor's Stree; here is a list of top 10 horror films which you can watch on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's horror film will release on Jio Cinema.

Pari

Anushka Sharma starrer is available on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is available on Netflix.

Bhoot

Ajay Devgn's film is available on YouTube.

Tumbbad

This horror film can be watched on Netflix.

Stree

This film is available on Diney+Hotstar.

Bulbbul

This film is available on Netflix.

Phoonk

Ram Gopal Varma's horror movie can be watched on YouTube.

Vaastu Shastra

Sushmita Sen's film is avaible to watch on YouTube.

1920

Rajneesh Duggal-Adah Sharma's film can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

