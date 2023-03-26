Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide; check Top 10 unknown facts

Akanksha Dubey has been one of the top Bhojpuri actresses who died by suicide. Here, are a few rare facts about her.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Akanksha Dubey no more

A Bhojpuri actress named Akaknsha Dubey died by suicide. She was 25 and was found hanging in a hotel room at Sarnath area.

Akanksha's debut

She did her acting debut in Meru Jung Mera Faisla movie.

Akanksha's Bhojpuri movies

She was seen in Bhojpuri movies like Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King.

Music videos

Akanksha was known for her music clips.

Akanksha's next movie

Reportedly her next film was Nayak.

Relationship

The actress was all set to make her relationship with Samar Singh her co-star official.

Akanksha's romantic post

She had posted a lovely mushy snap on Valentine's Day 2023 that had a sweet caption.

Top model

Akanksha was a top actress and model in the Bhojpuri industry.

Superhit songs

She was seen in more than 50-60 superhit songs.

Stars Akansksha worked with

She was seen working with stars like Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

