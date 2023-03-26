Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide; check Top 10 unknown facts

Akanksha Dubey has been one of the top Bhojpuri actresses who died by suicide. Here, are a few rare facts about her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023
A Bhojpuri actress named Akaknsha Dubey died by suicide. She was 25 and was found hanging in a hotel room at Sarnath area.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She did her acting debut in Meru Jung Mera Faisla movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen in Bhojpuri movies like Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha was known for her music clips.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly her next film was Nayak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was all set to make her relationship with Samar Singh her co-star official.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had posted a lovely mushy snap on Valentine's Day 2023 that had a sweet caption.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha was a top actress and model in the Bhojpuri industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen in more than 50-60 superhit songs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was seen working with stars like Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
