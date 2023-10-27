Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey is married? Look what’s the catch

A rumour has been doing the rounds that the popular actress Amrapali Dubey is now a married woman. Let's find out how true this is.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Bhojpuri diva

A very well-known Bhojpuri actress, Ms. Amrapali Dubey has always been the talk of the town due to her good work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amrapali is making headlines

She is yet again a hot topic for her fans right now, but this time it's not because of her work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Has the actress tied the knot?

A photo in which she has been dressed up as a bride is circulating all over the social media causing speculations about her marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivaah 3

Well, the truth is, it's a photo from the sets of her upcoming movie ‘Vivaah 3’ which was posted by her on her Instagram.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ravishing bride

The fans could be seen praising the beautiful actress for her attire in the comment section and are eagerly waiting for the film to get released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen of hearts

She has been a part of various blockbusters like Hum Hai Dulha Hindustani, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar actress Shruti Haasan inspired goth looks for Halloween 2023

 

 Find Out More