Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey is married? Look what’s the catch

A rumour has been doing the rounds that the popular actress Amrapali Dubey is now a married woman. Let's find out how true this is.
A very well-known Bhojpuri actress, Ms. Amrapali Dubey has always been the talk of the town due to her good work.
She is yet again a hot topic for her fans right now, but this time it's not because of her work.
A photo in which she has been dressed up as a bride is circulating all over the social media causing speculations about her marriage.
Well, the truth is, it's a photo from the sets of her upcoming movie 'Vivaah 3' which was posted by her on her Instagram.
The fans could be seen praising the beautiful actress for her attire in the comment section and are eagerly waiting for the film to get released.
She has been a part of various blockbusters like Hum Hai Dulha Hindustani, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega etc.
