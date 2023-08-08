Bhola Shankar Cast Remuneration: Here's how much Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh charged

Bhola Shankar is hitting the screens on August 11 and is directed by Meher RameshSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He is a versatile actor who is busy with back to back films even at 67.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His upcoming film is hitting the sreens on August 11 and the actor is super excited about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor took home Rs 25 crore as remuneration for this Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jailer actress charged Rs 3 crore for her role and this is the second time she paired up with Chiranjeevi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Maamannan actress was paid Rs 2 crore to play sister to Chiranjeevi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not many know that Sushanth is the nephew of Nagarjuna. he got paid Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore for this film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Vennela Kishore took home somewhere between Rs 40 Lakh and Rs 80 Lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth are going to compete at the box office. This clash has arrived after a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!