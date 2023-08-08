Bhola Shankar Cast Remuneration: Here's how much Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh charged

Bhola Shankar is hitting the screens on August 11 and is directed by Meher Ramesh

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He is a versatile actor who is busy with back to back films even at 67.

Bhola Shankar

His upcoming film is hitting the sreens on August 11 and the actor is super excited about it.

Chiranjeevi

The actor took home Rs 25 crore as remuneration for this Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Jailer actress charged Rs 3 crore for her role and this is the second time she paired up with Chiranjeevi.

Keerthy Suresh

The Maamannan actress was paid Rs 2 crore to play sister to Chiranjeevi.

Sushanth

Not many know that Sushanth is the nephew of Nagarjuna. he got paid Rs 80 lakhs to 1 crore for this film.

Others....

Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Vennela Kishore took home somewhere between Rs 40 Lakh and Rs 80 Lakh.

Jailer Vs Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth are going to compete at the box office. This clash has arrived after a long time.

