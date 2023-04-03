Bholaa cast salary: Check how much Ajay Devgn, Tabu and other celebs earned as their pay cheque 

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and more celebs starrer Bholaa was released in theatres on Thursday. The movie has minted decent money over the weekend. Here's a look at the cast salary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023
As per a report in Jagran, the actor who played the role of an inspector took home Rs 85 lakhs.
Deepak played the lead antagonist in Bholaa and he blew away everyone's mind. Deepak reportedly charged Rs 65 lakhs for his stint.
Amala had a cameo appearance in the movie. She played Ajay's wife and featured in a song. She charged Rs 25 lakhs, as per reports.
Tabu plays the role of a cop in the movie which was originally played by a male in Kaithi. She reportedly charged Rs 4 crores for the film.
If reports are anything to go by, the superstar charged a whopping Rs 30 crores for the movie.
Bholaa is a remake of Kaithi which originally starred Karthi in the lead role.
Being a holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami, Bholaa minted Rs 11.20 crore.
Since Friday was again working the business dropped. It minted Rs 7.40 which is still a decent enough figure.
The movie made a business of Rs 12.20 crores on Sat and Rs 13.48 crores on Sunday. In total, till now, Bholaa has minted Rs 44.28 crores.
