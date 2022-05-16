Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara has been setting Instagram on fire with her boldest looks!Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani looks ravishing in a shimmery red dress with a plunging neckline.Source: Bollywood
Ain't nobody raising the temperature these days like Kiara in a blue jumpsuit...Source: Bollywood
Shimmer and shine seem to be Kiara'a go-to fashion fabric...Source: Bollywood
Uff, she's been driving her fans crazy with her hot photoshoots...Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani is growing fond of blazer dresses and we are growing fond of her...Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani has definitely amped up her style file...Source: Bollywood
Kiara in red is super hot, PERIOD!Source: Bollywood
Channeling her inner Kim Kardashian, Kiara looks HOT!Source: Bollywood
Had Kiara been born in some other era, she'd be beauty queen then too!Source: Bollywood
What a way to beat the heat by turning up the heat herself!Source: Bollywood
