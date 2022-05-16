Kiara turns up heat in bold outfits

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Kiara has been setting Instagram on fire with her boldest looks!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

RED HOT

Kiara Advani looks ravishing in a shimmery red dress with a plunging neckline.

Source: Bollywood

Power dressing

Ain't nobody raising the temperature these days like Kiara in a blue jumpsuit...

Source: Bollywood

Bling it on

Shimmer and shine seem to be Kiara'a go-to fashion fabric...

Source: Bollywood

Back-less

Uff, she's been driving her fans crazy with her hot photoshoots...

Source: Bollywood

Blaze-r it up

Kiara Advani is growing fond of blazer dresses and we are growing fond of her...

Source: Bollywood

Co-ord with backless trend

Kiara Advani has definitely amped up her style file...

Source: Bollywood

Boss lady

Kiara in red is super hot, PERIOD!

Source: Bollywood

Kiara who?

Channeling her inner Kim Kardashian, Kiara looks HOT!

Source: Bollywood

Vintage Beauty

Had Kiara been born in some other era, she'd be beauty queen then too!

Source: Bollywood

Beating the heat

What a way to beat the heat by turning up the heat herself!

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

