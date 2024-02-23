Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more: Birthday girl Triptii Dimri is all set to rule hearts in 2024
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Triptii Dimri is currently one of the most in-demand and sought-after actresses in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Yes, it's her birthday!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Triptii's work in Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal made her a worldwide sensation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Triptii achieved national crush status and became known as Bhabhi no 2 due to her Animal character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the astounding success of Animal, everyone wants to know which movie will she star in next. Let's check out Triptii Dimri's upcoming movie lineup...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Kartik Aaryan welcomed Triptii aboard Bhool Bhulaiyaa3. The actress will star in the third part of the horror comedy film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release around Diwali this year. The film also has Vidya Balan returning to the franchise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also has Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. It is a slice-of-life movie by Raaj Shaandilyaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie reportedly tells the story of a VHS tape that resurfaces in a small town. The VHS tape consists of an intimate video of Vicky and Vidya from the 90s.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another project Triptii has in her kitty is Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal. This romantic comedy also stars Ammy Virk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is produced by Karan Johar while Anand Tiwari will take the director's mantle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Triptii Dimri also has an untitled Karan Johar project. Nothing much is known about the movie yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then there is buzz about Animal Park. Triptii Dimri might reprise the role of Zoya. She became immensely popular after Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per IMDb, she has an untitled movie with Yash. However, there have been no reports about the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Then there was a buzz about Triptii working with Kartik in Aashiqui 3. However, Mukesh Bhatt shared that no casting had happened yet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Which of these Triptii Dimri movies are you looking forward to the most?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal and other Top 8 violent films on Netflix and more OTT which created history
Find Out More