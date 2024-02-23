Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more: Birthday girl Triptii Dimri is all set to rule hearts in 2024 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

Triptii Dimri is currently one of the most in-demand and sought-after actresses in the industry. 

The actress is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Yes, it's her birthday! 

Triptii's work in Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie Animal made her a worldwide sensation. 

Triptii achieved national crush status and became known as Bhabhi no 2 due to her Animal character. 

After the astounding success of Animal, everyone wants to know which movie will she star in next. Let's check out Triptii Dimri's upcoming movie lineup... 

Recently, Kartik Aaryan welcomed Triptii aboard Bhool Bhulaiyaa3. The actress will star in the third part of the horror comedy film. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release around Diwali this year. The film also has Vidya Balan returning to the franchise.  

She also has Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao. It is a slice-of-life movie by Raaj Shaandilyaa. 

The movie reportedly tells the story of a VHS tape that resurfaces in a small town. The VHS tape consists of an intimate video of Vicky and Vidya from the 90s. 

Another project Triptii has in her kitty is Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal. This romantic comedy also stars Ammy Virk. 

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam is produced by Karan Johar while Anand Tiwari will take the director's mantle. 

As per reports, Triptii Dimri also has an untitled Karan Johar project. Nothing much is known about the movie yet. 

Then there is buzz about Animal Park. Triptii Dimri might reprise the role of Zoya. She became immensely popular after Animal. 

As per IMDb, she has an untitled movie with Yash. However, there have been no reports about the same. 

Then there was a buzz about Triptii working with Kartik in Aashiqui 3. However, Mukesh Bhatt shared that no casting had happened yet. 

Which of these Triptii Dimri movies are you looking forward to the most? 

