Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and other Top 10 exciting new sequels that will keep you excited

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors in March.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will release on August 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Singham Again will be releasing this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 will be releasing on November 15.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 will be released in 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani's Welcome 3 will release on December 20.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree 2 will star Rajkummar Rai and other actors in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don 3 will star Ranveer Singh in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 is one of the most awaited sequels to release this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hera Pheri 3 will star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Shaitaan, Top 10 actors who have acted in the scariest horror movies

 

 Find Out More