Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and other Top 10 exciting new sequels that will keep you excited
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will go on floors in March.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will release on August 15.
Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone's Singham Again will be releasing this year.
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 will be releasing on November 15.
Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 will be released in 2024.
Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani's Welcome 3 will release on December 20.
Stree 2 will star Rajkummar Rai and other actors in lead roles.
Don 3 will star Ranveer Singh in main roles.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2 is one of the most awaited sequels to release this year.
Hera Pheri 3 will star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in main roles.
