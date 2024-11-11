Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2 and more: Top 10 highest grossing films of 2024 so far

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone is top the chart of highest grossing film of 2024. As per IMDb, its Worldwide Gross collection is Rs 1052.5 cr.

Stree 2 stands second with Worldwide Gross Collection of Rs 858.4 cr. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer left everyone laughing hard.

Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil movie The Greatest of All Time made a Worldwide Gross Collection of Rs 460.3 cr and took the third spot.

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's movie Devara Part 1 that received mixed reviews made around Rs 443.8 cr. Saif Ali Khan played a key role.

Fifth on the list is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter that released in January this year. It made around Rs 355.4 cr.

Kartik Aaryan's movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has reportedly zoomed past Rs 300 cr mark with its worldwide business in 9 days of its release.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again has crossed the mark of Rs 300 cr with its worldwide collection in 10 days. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

Telugu movie Hanu Man reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 cr made approximately Rs 296.5 cr at the box office.

Mighty Rajinikanth's movie Vettaiyan reportedly did a business of Rs 255.8 cr worldwide. Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil were also a part of this film.

Manjummel Boys made on a mere budget of Rs 15 cr turned out to be a superhit film as it made around Rs 241.2 cr at the box office.

