Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: The curious case of casting for the role of Manjulika
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa released back in 2007, was a remake of Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu.
The movie starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles with Vidya playing a double role of both Avni and Manjulika.
Her role was loved by everyone, in the sequel of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 the role of Manjulika was played by Tabu, however, fans still preferred Vidya's performance.
But not many people know that even Vidya wasn’t the first choice of the role of Manjulika.
The role was first offered to Aishwarya Rai who wasn’t sure about the role and then Rani Mukerji who also refused to play the role.
After the success of the first part, the sequel was released with Kartika Aaryan playing the lead role in the movie alongside Tabu.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also a huge hit making more than 250 crores at the Box Office.
The success of the second part urged Anees Bazmee for a third part which is expected to release this year on Diwali.
The 3rd part will see Kartik Aaryan reprise the role of Rooh Baba with Vidya Balan returning to the role of Manjulika as power reports.
