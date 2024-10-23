Bhoot to The Conjuring: Horror movies you can rewatch in theatres

Pooja Darade Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2024

We are nearing Halloween, so it's obvious there will be some horror movies screening in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What's exciting is, this time some good Hindi and Hollywood horror movies have been re-released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While Stree 2 is causing aatank at the BO, Stree is also available in select theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From Maddock's universe, Bhediya is also back on the big screen with a big howl!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another hit of 2024, Munjya, is here to give you chills and make you laugh again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad finally got its due and after its re-release last month, it's still in theatres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoot, the one movie that terrified us all growing up has also released again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pennywise is back! With IT and IT Chapter 2, go watch your favourite clown terrify everyone on the big screen again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Conjuring universe is one of the most loved horror universes. Part 1 and 2 have released in theatres again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you are looking for a new release, go watch Smile 2. Make sure you don't smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anant-Radhika and more couples who will celebrate their first Diwali post marriage

 

 Find Out More