Bhoot to The Conjuring: Horror movies you can rewatch in theatres
Pooja Darade
| Oct 23, 2024
We are nearing Halloween, so it's obvious there will be some horror movies screening in theatres.
What's exciting is, this time some good Hindi and Hollywood horror movies have been re-released.
While Stree 2 is causing aatank at the BO, Stree is also available in select theatres.
From Maddock's universe, Bhediya is also back on the big screen with a big howl!
Another hit of 2024, Munjya, is here to give you chills and make you laugh again.
Tumbbad finally got its due and after its re-release last month, it's still in theatres.
Bhoot, the one movie that terrified us all growing up has also released again.
Pennywise is back! With IT and IT Chapter 2, go watch your favourite clown terrify everyone on the big screen again.
The Conjuring universe is one of the most loved horror universes. Part 1 and 2 have released in theatres again.
If you are looking for a new release, go watch Smile 2. Make sure you don't smile.
