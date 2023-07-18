Bhumi Pednekar channelises her inner Barbie as she rings in her 34th birthday

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her 34th birthday today.

Turning a year older the actress transports herself to the Barbie world.

The Bollywood diva dropped a bunch of pictures channelising her inner Barbie.

Sharing the picture on Instagram she captioned In my Barbie era.

Bhumi looks stunning in a shimmery hot pink pant-shirt ensemble.

She accessorized the look with a pink neck scarf and a transparent Balmain Paris bag.

Bhumi rocks the Barbie trend in her best sassy style.

All girlies out there can take cues from Bhumi Pednekar to fulfill their doll fascination.

Bhumi Pednekar wins the internet with her glam Barbie fashion.

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in The Lady Killer co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

