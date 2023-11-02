Bhumi Pednekar gives netizens a WTF moment as she steps out in a tight spandex dress; gets compared to Urfi Javed

Urmimala Banerjee

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in an oxblood spandex dress

Tight outfit

The outfit was a corset top with a skirt. It is by designer J Phoenix London

Eye-popping look

Netizens were shocked to see how uncomfortable the outfit looked

Semi sheer effect

The tight corset showed off her curves in a manner which was more than intended

Gorgeous colour

The oxblood colour was ravishing and suited her tone

Mane Point

We loved the burgundy look of her hair

Comparisons galore

Seeing the weird outfit, netizens compared her to Urfi Javed

Fashion streak

Of late, Bhumi Pednekar was been experimenting a lot

Janhvi Kapoor

Totally rocked her black spandex gown some months back

Urfi Javed

The viral fashionista was creative with spandex

Thanks For Reading!

