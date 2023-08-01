Bhumi Pednekar sets Goan sun on fire in a tan co-ord set, check her hottest looks

Bhumi Pednekar released some of her sexiest images from her luxurious beach trip in Goa. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

When in Goa

Bhumi Pednekar is enjoying the time of her life in Goa.

Sexiest beach photographs

Bhumi was slaying on the beach in a brown coordinated set that featured a bikini top with a plunging neckline and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Flaunting toned midriff

In her sun-kissed images, the actress emanated extraordinary grace and confidence and showed her tan.

Chic

The actress knows to keep her fashion looks chic.

Hottest

Bhumi Pednekar loves displaying her sexy figure in hot outfits.

Smitten fans

Fans of Bhumi Pednekar always flood comments with love and appreciation messages.

Flawless

Fans always use fire and heart-eye emojis while praising her flawless beach physique.

Body goals

Bhumi surely has a figure to die for.

Sultry

She has a gorgeous smile over gorgeous clothing.

Fashion goals

Do you enjoy fashion as much as Bhumi Pednekar?

Holiday goals

Bhumi knows to dress up during holidays.

Vacation goals

A slip dress is all you need like the diva.

