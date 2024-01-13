Bhuvan Bam to CarryMinati, famous YouTubers' educational qualifications
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
CarryMinati, one of the most famous Indian Youtubers dropped out of 12th class with the fear of economics and completed the schooling later from an open school.
Tanmay Bhatt completed his graduation from RD National College in the field of Advertising.
Ashish Chanchalani completed his B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from Datta Meghe College, apart from that he has done a course in acting from Barry John Acting studio.
Prajakta Kohli or MostlySane from Vasant Vihar High School, Thane and graduated in mass media from Mumbai University.
Anisha Dixit who is also known as Rickshawali did her schooling from Germany and later did a course in acting from College of Switzerland.
Bhuvan Bam who is behind the YouTube channel BB Ki Vines, obtained his history honours degree from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University.
Amit Bhadana has no clear educational history available for him but according to reports he graduated from Law in Delhi University.
Shirley Setia, famous for her music in Bollywood, grew up in Auckland. Shirley completed her studies in Marketing and Information systems from University of Auckland.
Shirley also did an acting course from New York Film Academy.
