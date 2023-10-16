Bigg Boss 17 and other Top 10 most entertaining films, web series to watch on Jio Cinemas for free

Along with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, these films and web series on JioCinema are entertaining to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 has begun. It's 24*7 Live telecast can be seen on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Rohit Shetty's show has come to an end with Dino James lifting the trophy, you can still watch the episodes for all the thrill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is one of the most engaging and gripping web series starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti. Watch part 2 as the identity of serial killer gets revealed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's film is high on action and drama. He plays a father whose son gets kidnapped by drug lords.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen's web series narrates the story of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. It will leave you shaken.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Vijay Varma as a cop, the story revolves around a shocking case of acid attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a remake of a Tamil film with same name. Hrithik Roshan plays a dread gangster while Saif Ali Khan is a dedicated cop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series sees Maniesh Paul's character as a con artists. It is entertaining and how.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series has Randeep Hooda playing a super cop. It is a crime thriller revolving around Inspector Avinash and a drug cartel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you like mythological dramas then Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav on JioCinema is for you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What happens when a kidnapping pulled off by a senior inspector goes wrong? Watch the series on JioCinema to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series is all about the lead characters exploring their deep desires. The second season is out too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!