Bigg Boss 17: Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Aishwarya Sharma and more probable contestants for Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 17: Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Aishwarya Sharma and other names that are already doing the rounds as possible contestants of the Salman Khan show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan said he would do Bigg Boss 17 if he won BB OTT 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Surbhi Jyoti

The channel might rope in the stunning actress

Mr Faisu

Mr Faisu is perfect for Bigg Boss 17 with his skills

Kanika Mann

She is one of the young contestants being considered for BB17

Divyanka Tripathi

This time she might say yes to BB17

Mohsin Khan

The Bigg Boss 17 makers have approached Mohsin Khan too

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve is apparently the first to be finalised

Manisha Rani

The chirpy lady from Bihar is perfect for Bigg Boss 17

Fahmaan Khan

The Imlie actor is also on the list of Bigg Boss 17 creatives

Awez Darbar

Fans might see content creator Awez Darbar on Bigg Boss 17

Krystle D'Souza

It seems the actress is keen to do Bigg Boss 17

Carry Minati

Bigg Boss 17 makers will have a bonanza if he comes on board

Adaa Khan

Naagin actress Adaa Khan might do the show

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma was offered the show on KKK13

