Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma enter TOP 5 but fail to BEAT this contestant

A week has passed inside the house of Bigg Boss 17, we are here with the top 5 contestants of the week.
A week inside Salman Khan hosted reality TV show's house was chaotic, especially last night. Anyway, let's meet the TOP 5.
Munawar has topped the list this week on the popularity meter as per Ormax Media.
He entertained everyone with his Shayaris and with his bond with Mannara Chopra.
He also fought with Khanzaadi the other night but otherwise, he was quite cool.
On the second spot is Ankit Lokhande, the Jhalkari Hai, Archana, everyone's favourite.
Ankita Lokhande felt she was being ignored by Vicky Jain but the latter made her understand it after a huge showdown.
Aishwarya is placed 3rd this week despite Bigg Boss declaring her boring. She was in observation mode in week 1.
Aishwarya is feisty and she might slowly amp up her game inside the house.
Neil was in observation mode too. He is placed 4th this week on Bigg Boss' most popular contestant list.
Last night, Neil lost his cool on Vicky Jain. He felt a push from Vicky's side which he did not like.
Mannara entertained everyone with her expressions and real emotions. She is placed fifth.
Mannara was nominated by Aishwarya, Neil, Isha and Vicky for elimination. Will she get evicted?
Vicky looked like a mastermind this week and fans loved his energy so far in week 1. We are surprised that he did not make it to the top 5. Anyway, it's a long journey.
