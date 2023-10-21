Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma enter TOP 5 but fail to BEAT this contestant

A week has passed inside the house of Bigg Boss 17, we are here with the top 5 contestants of the week.

Shivani Pawaskar

Bigg Boss 17

A week inside Salman Khan hosted reality TV show's house was chaotic, especially last night. Anyway, let's meet the TOP 5.

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar has topped the list this week on the popularity meter as per Ormax Media.

Munawar in Bigg Boss

He entertained everyone with his Shayaris and with his bond with Mannara Chopra.

Munawar loses cool

He also fought with Khanzaadi the other night but otherwise, he was quite cool.

Ankita Lokhande

On the second spot is Ankit Lokhande, the Jhalkari Hai, Archana, everyone's favourite.

Ankita's emotional Rollercoaster

Ankita Lokhande felt she was being ignored by Vicky Jain but the latter made her understand it after a huge showdown.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya is placed 3rd this week despite Bigg Boss declaring her boring. She was in observation mode in week 1.

Aishwarya in Bigg Boss

Aishwarya is feisty and she might slowly amp up her game inside the house.

Neil Bhatt

Neil was in observation mode too. He is placed 4th this week on Bigg Boss' most popular contestant list.

Neil in Bigg Boss

Last night, Neil lost his cool on Vicky Jain. He felt a push from Vicky's side which he did not like.

Mannara Chopra

Mannara entertained everyone with her expressions and real emotions. She is placed fifth.

Mannara in eliminations

Mannara was nominated by Aishwarya, Neil, Isha and Vicky for elimination. Will she get evicted?

Vicky Bhaiya?

Vicky looked like a mastermind this week and fans loved his energy so far in week 1. We are surprised that he did not make it to the top 5. Anyway, it's a long journey.

