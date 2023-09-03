Bigg Boss 17: Shilpa Sethi to enter the show? Here's all about the Indian Kim Kardashian

Social media influencer Shilpa Sethi is widely popular as India's Kim Kardashian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Who is Shilpa Sethi?

Shilpa is an Indian model, actress and social media influencer also known by her Instagram handle Ms. Sethi

Popular name on social media

Shilpa Sethi carved a unique niche for herself on social media and is no stranger to the spotlight.

Huge following on Instagram

She has a huge following of over 9.4 million on Instagram.

Viral content

Shilpa posts viral content in her sizzling looks and bold avatar leaving her followers swooning.

India’s Kim Kardashian

Shilpa is often compared to the American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Bold Looks

The 25-year-old once revealed that she spent $10,000 to get the booty-boosting surgery in Miami about five years ago.

Bigg Boss 17 premiere date

The show will reportedly premiere on October 20, 2023.

Bigg Boss 17 theme

The theme for this year will be couples vs singles.

Bigg Boss 17 host

Salman Khan will be returning as the host of the show for this season once again.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

This year, several popular names from television are doing the rounds including Ankita Lonkhade and husband Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma and husband Neil Bhatt.

