Bigg Boss 17: Shilpa Sethi to enter the show? Here's all about the Indian Kim Kardashian

Social media influencer Shilpa Sethi is widely popular as India's Kim Kardashian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
Shilpa is an Indian model, actress and social media influencer also known by her Instagram handle Ms. SethiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Sethi carved a unique niche for herself on social media and is no stranger to the spotlight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a huge following of over 9.4 million on Instagram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa posts viral content in her sizzling looks and bold avatar leaving her followers swooning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa is often compared to the American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 25-year-old once revealed that she spent $10,000 to get the booty-boosting surgery in Miami about five years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show will reportedly premiere on October 20, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The theme for this year will be couples vs singles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan will be returning as the host of the show for this season once again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This year, several popular names from television are doing the rounds including Ankita Lonkhade and husband Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma and husband Neil Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!