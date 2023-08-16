Bigg Boss 17: These celebs to be part of Salman Khan show?

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss 17 is all set to come back on TV. Check out date and probable contestants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
After the huge success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the audience is eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let us tell you Colors TV Reality show, Bigg Boss 17 is all set to launch with so much buzz and these famous celebs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Aishwarya Sharma can also be part of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget will also be seen in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makers have once again planned to call Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss 17 seeing her popularity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebika Dhurve's name is also on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are reports, Anurag Dobhal, also known as uk07 rider, will be seen in this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to media reports, Bigg Boss 17 may return to TV 15 September, 2023 onwards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
