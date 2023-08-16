Bigg Boss 17: These celebs to be part of Salman Khan show?

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss 17 is all set to come back on TV. Check out date and probable contestants.

Bigg Boss 17

After the huge success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the audience is eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 17.

Celebs to join Bigg Boss 17

Let us tell you Colors TV Reality show, Bigg Boss 17 is all set to launch with so much buzz and these famous celebs.

Aishwarya Sharma

According to reports, Aishwarya Sharma can also be part of the show.

Jennifer Winget

As per reports, Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget will also be seen in the show.

Manisha Rani

Makers have once again planned to call Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss 17 seeing her popularity.

Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve's name is also on the list.

Uk07 rider

There are reports, Anurag Dobhal, also known as uk07 rider, will be seen in this season.

Bigg Boss 17 launch date

According to media reports, Bigg Boss 17 may return to TV 15 September, 2023 onwards.

