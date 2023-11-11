Bigg Boss 17: These celebs will be the Top 4 finalists?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
In the intense competition of Bigg Boss 17, contestants are putting in efforts to capture attention and entertain the audience.
Despite the short duration of the show, only a select few have succeeded in winning the hearts of viewers with their performances.
Within just a month, discussions are already buzzing on social media about potential finalists and the ultimate winner based on gameplay and strategies.
Devoted viewers have identified their favorites, passionately discussing and debating on social media platforms about who they'd like to see in the finale.
The discussions on potential finalists and winners have sparked a frenzy on social media, with fans expressing their opinions and rooting for specific contestants.
According to a recent report by The Khabri, there are predictions for the top 4 contestants of Bigg Boss 17 based on their performances and audience reception.
As per current scenarios in the BB house, Munawar Faruqui has grabbed a top position in the top 4 finalists.
Ankita Lokhande has the potential to be among the top finalists.
Abhishek Kumar’s game is strong enough to reach finale.
Mannara Chopra is likely to hold a spot in the final game.
