Bigg Boss OTT 2 Confirmed Contestants List: Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz and more

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Confirmed Contestants List: Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz and other names who will grace Salman Khan's show [View List]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha

Cyrus Broacha who is one of India's funniest persons is also there on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar

Instagram content creator Puneet Superstar is also one of the contestants on the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri is the hottest girl on Salman Khan's show. She is a firebrand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev

He is the most well known contestant of the season along with Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar in actors

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar

Pisachini actress Jiya Shankar is also one of the star contestants of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also one of the contestants

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve

Kundali Bhagya actress Bebika Dhurve is also on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz

Falaq Naaz has been on various daily soaps. This is her first reality show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani

Regional content creator Manisha Rani is also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is a pal of Akshara Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shruti Sinha

Splitsvilla contestant Shruti Sinha is also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has a good fan base.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Pusrwani

Palak Purswani acts in daily soaps. She is the ex of Avinash Sachdev.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Kevin Almasifar

Indian-Iranian Kevin Almasifar is a MMA artist trained in Jijutsu. He was on Roadies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan

You Tuber Fukra Insaan whose real name is Abhishek Malhan is also on Salman Khan's show

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pritam birthday special: Top 10 best love songs to listen to this monsoon

 

 Find Out More