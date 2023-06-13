Bigg Boss OTT 2 Confirmed Contestants List: Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz and more

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Confirmed Contestants List: Cyrus Broacha, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz and other names who will grace Salman Khan's show [View List]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023
Cyrus Broacha who is one of India's funniest persons is also there on Bigg Boss OTT 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instagram content creator Puneet Superstar is also one of the contestants on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akanksha Puri is the hottest girl on Salman Khan's show. She is a firebrand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is the most well known contestant of the season along with Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar in actorsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pisachini actress Jiya Shankar is also one of the star contestants of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliya Siddiqui the estranged wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also one of the contestantsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya actress Bebika Dhurve is also on Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Falaq Naaz has been on various daily soaps. This is her first reality show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Regional content creator Manisha Rani is also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She is a pal of Akshara Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Splitsvilla contestant Shruti Sinha is also a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has a good fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Purswani acts in daily soaps. She is the ex of Avinash Sachdev.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian-Iranian Kevin Almasifar is a MMA artist trained in Jijutsu. He was on Roadies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You Tuber Fukra Insaan whose real name is Abhishek Malhan is also on Salman Khan's showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
