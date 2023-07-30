Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Rubina Dilaik and other contestants' whose fans were enraged at Salman Khan

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Salman Khan trolled

Elvish Yadav fans are fuming with Salman Khan. Here are some fan clubs who hated the superstar

Elvish Yadav

Even praised Lawrence Bishnoi after last night's episode

Manisha Rani

The lady's fans feel Salman Khan is biased towards Pooja Bhatt

Fukra Insaan

His fans part of YT community are also upset with Salman Khan

Tina Datta

Supporters were also displeased with Salman Khan in BB15

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Some of her fans during Bigg Boss 16 absolutely hated Salman Khan

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik's fans also trended against him during BB 15

Rubina Dilaik

Fans told Salman Khan how 'biased' he was during Bigg Boss 14

Asim Riaz

He got schooled a lot by fans of Asim Riaz during BB13

Rashami Desai

Salman Khan left Rashami Desai angry during Bigg Boss 13

Umar Riaz

In Bigg Boss 14, Umar Riaz fans were livid with the host

Paras Chhabra

Fans of Paras Chhabra slammed Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 13

