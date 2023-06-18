Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 12 Facts about Puneet Superstar, the 'Lord' of the show

Puneet Superstar is ruling on social media. His fans want Prakash Kumar back on BB OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The news is that Puneet Superstar has been eliminated due to housemates' votesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He became famous after Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher made lip sync videos on himSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Puneet Superstar loves the 90s Bollywood movies and make reels on superstarsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Puneet Superstar has studied in DAV School in GhaziabadSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He could not sit for his 12th exams as he failed to pay examination feeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Puneet Superstar began his career making TikTok videos and did not get much success initiallySource: Bollywoodlife.com
His first job was in Ghaziabad. He got salary of Rs 10K per monthSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Puneet Superstar suffered from depression after Instagram got hackedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Puneet Superstar said that his family suffered a lot due to his tendency for the bottleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is not known if he is married or not. He once said his GF is a banker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Puneet Superstar distributing food to the needy has gone viralSource: Bollywoodlife.com
