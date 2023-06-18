Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 12 Facts about Puneet Superstar, the 'Lord' of the show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

BBOTT2: Puneet Superstar rules

Puneet Superstar is ruling on social media. His fans want Prakash Kumar back on BB OTT 2.

BBOTT2: Elimination

The news is that Puneet Superstar has been eliminated due to housemates' votes

BBOTT2: Lip sync videos

He became famous after Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher made lip sync videos on him

BBOTT2: Insta sensation

Puneet Superstar loves the 90s Bollywood movies and make reels on superstars

BBOTT2: Schooling

Puneet Superstar has studied in DAV School in Ghaziabad

BBOTT2: Unfinished education

He could not sit for his 12th exams as he failed to pay examination fee

BBOTT2: Start from TikTok

Puneet Superstar began his career making TikTok videos and did not get much success initially

BBOTT2: Job status

His first job was in Ghaziabad. He got salary of Rs 10K per month

BBOTT2: Depression

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Puneet Superstar suffered from depression after Instagram got hacked

BBOTT2: Alcohol abuse

Puneet Superstar said that his family suffered a lot due to his tendency for the bottle

BBOTT2: Relationship status

It is not known if he is married or not. He once said his GF is a banker.

BBOTT2: Large-hearted man

A video of Puneet Superstar distributing food to the needy has gone viral

