Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan fans fight it out before the cliffhanger finish

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan fans get innovative with PR and support campaigns ahead of the grand finale of the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
It seems the entire states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are voting for Elvish Yadav
A vote appeal for Abhishek Malhan has been put on New York Times Square
His fans from the YouTube community are doing door-to-door campaigning
Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has urged people to vote for Elvish Yadav
The Panda Gang is doing on-ground campaigning for Fukra Insaan
Elvish Yadav getting support from school children in home state
His friends have organized Bhandara in temples for him
The margin between the two is very little.
It seems he is leading by a lakh votes as of now
His Systumm dialogue has become viral on social media
As of now, Manisha Rani's win looks impossible
Do you feel that Fukra Insaan deserves to win as he was there from the start?
