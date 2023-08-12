Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan fans fight it out before the cliffhanger finish

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan fans get innovative with PR and support campaigns ahead of the grand finale of the show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Rocks

It seems the entire states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are voting for Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan's King

A vote appeal for Abhishek Malhan has been put on New York Times Square

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rallies for Elvish

His fans from the YouTube community are doing door-to-door campaigning

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Political support

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has urged people to vote for Elvish Yadav

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan

The Panda Gang is doing on-ground campaigning for Fukra Insaan

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav getting support from school children in home state

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan

His friends have organized Bhandara in temples for him

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Thin margin

The margin between the two is very little.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav leading

It seems he is leading by a lakh votes as of now

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav iconic

His Systumm dialogue has become viral on social media

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani

As of now, Manisha Rani's win looks impossible

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Unfair

Do you feel that Fukra Insaan deserves to win as he was there from the start?

