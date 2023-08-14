Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale: Whopping prize money, top contestants, what to watch and more details

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to come to an end today and audiences are waiting to know who is the winner of this most-watched reality show.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

Grand finale

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale featuring host-actor Salman Khan will take place on August 14.

Spotlight

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt are the finalists and the excitement builds over who will emerge victorious.

Bigg Prize

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be bestowed with a substantial cash prize of ₹25 lakh.

What else?

Apart from the cash prize and the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, the winner will reportedly also get free food for life.

A lot more

As per reports, the winner will reportedly be entitled to free food for life.

Extra perks

This unique perk adds an interesting twist to the package, making the victory even more alluring.

Who's the winner?

As the tension escalates and the final moments draw near, fans and viewers are eagerly awaiting Salman Khan's declaration of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

