Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals dad Mahesh Bhatt is also a school drop-out; take a look at academic qualifications of the Bhatt family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Pooja Bhatt makes a revelation

Pooja Bhatt said she has not studied till the 12th. It seems even her dad Mahesh Bhatt has not passed HSC. This has shocked viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt said she learnt English reading books. The actress said she does not believe that formal degree is a guarantee of success.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt has also not studied till the 12th. He was in Don Bosco Matunga but dropped out early to make a living

Mahesh Bhatt's love for knowledge

Mahesh Bhatt is a voracious reader and keeps himself updated on various subjects. He is hailed as an intellectual in Bollywood.

Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan comes from a qualified home. She has studied in Elphinstone College.

Mahesh Bhatt's son Rahul

Rahul Bhatt is the son of Mahesh Bhatt's first wife, Kiran. He has a degree in fitness and nutrition.

Rahul Bhatt

Rahul Bhatt has done a course in nutrition from the US. He is a fitness trainer.

Shaheen Bhatt

Like her mom Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt has a solid academic base in life. She has studied in London.

Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt has a degree in filmmaking from an University in London

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt studied till the 12th grade at Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee High School. Then, she dropped out for an acting career.

