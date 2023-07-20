Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt reveals dad Mahesh Bhatt is also a school drop-out; take a look at academic qualifications of the Bhatt family

Pooja Bhatt said she has not studied till the 12th. It seems even her dad Mahesh Bhatt has not passed HSC. This has shocked viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt said she learnt English reading books. The actress said she does not believe that formal degree is a guarantee of success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Bhatt has also not studied till the 12th. He was in Don Bosco Matunga but dropped out early to make a livingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Bhatt is a voracious reader and keeps himself updated on various subjects. He is hailed as an intellectual in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni Razdan comes from a qualified home. She has studied in Elphinstone College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Bhatt is the son of Mahesh Bhatt's first wife, Kiran. He has a degree in fitness and nutrition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Bhatt has done a course in nutrition from the US. He is a fitness trainer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Like her mom Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt has a solid academic base in life. She has studied in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheen Bhatt has a degree in filmmaking from an University in LondonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt studied till the 12th grade at Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee High School. Then, she dropped out for an acting career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!