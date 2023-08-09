Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani gets five major Bollywood films as offers

Manisha Rani will be seen in five major Bollywood films after getting out of Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Manisha Rani, who sizzled in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has become the heartbeat of millions today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha has travelled from Tik Tok to Bigg Boss on her own and won the hearts of the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani used to live in a dilapidated house once. Her father worked hard to manage the financial condition of the family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Now that she has climbed the stairs of success, she is getting many project offers as well as film projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, Manisha Rani has been offered five major films in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani has successfully transitioned from the reality TV stage to the silver screen for her debut role in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The announcement of Manisha's Bollywood debut has created a buzz in the industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha's journey from reality TV to Bollywood is a testament to her determination and passion for the craft.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!