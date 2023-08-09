Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Manisha Rani gets five major Bollywood films as offers

Manisha Rani will be seen in five major Bollywood films after getting out of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Star

Manisha Rani, who sizzled in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has become the heartbeat of millions today.

Tik Tok to Bigg Boss

Manisha has travelled from Tik Tok to Bigg Boss on her own and won the hearts of the audience.

Struggle to Success

Manisha Rani used to live in a dilapidated house once. Her father worked hard to manage the financial condition of the family.

Getting Projects

Now that she has climbed the stairs of success, she is getting many project offers as well as film projects.

Bollywood Debut

According to reports, Manisha Rani has been offered five major films in Bollywood.

From Reality to Reel

Manisha Rani has successfully transitioned from the reality TV stage to the silver screen for her debut role in Bollywood.

Industry Buzz

The announcement of Manisha's Bollywood debut has created a buzz in the industry.

Rising Star

Manisha's journey from reality TV to Bollywood is a testament to her determination and passion for the craft.

