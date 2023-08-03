Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Pooja Bhatt's net worth will leave your jaw dropped

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt's Net worth and her annual income will surprise you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
Mahesh Bhatt's Elder daughter Pooja Bhatt is currently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt stays away from acting for many years yet she earns a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja gained popularity with Dil Hai ke Manta Nahin and appeared in 30 successful films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She Charges more than 1 Crore Indian rupees per movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt's monthly income is above 30 lakhs while Annual income is more than 5 Crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about Her Net worth, that is 49 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Bhatt has an Audi Q7, Toyota Innova and Toyota Fortuner in her car garage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some popular brands she uses for her daily use are Garnier, Lake, Faces Canada and Lino Perros.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
