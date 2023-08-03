Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Pooja Bhatt's net worth will leave your jaw dropped

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt's Net worth and her annual income will surprise you.

Bollywood Staff

Bigg Boss oTT 2

Mahesh Bhatt's Elder daughter Pooja Bhatt is currently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Away from Acting

Pooja Bhatt stays away from acting for many years yet she earns a lot.

Successful Films

Pooja gained popularity with Dil Hai ke Manta Nahin and appeared in 30 successful films.

Film Charges

She Charges more than 1 Crore Indian rupees per movie.

Monthly Income

Pooja Bhatt's monthly income is above 30 lakhs while Annual income is more than 5 Crore.

Net Worth

Talking about Her Net worth, that is 49 crore.

Car Collection

Pooja Bhatt has an Audi Q7, Toyota Innova and Toyota Fortuner in her car garage.

Brands she uses

Some popular brands she uses for her daily use are Garnier, Lake, Faces Canada and Lino Perros.

