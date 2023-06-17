Bigg Boss OTT 2: Where to watch, complete contestants, theme and more details
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023
Bigg Boss OTT is all set for its second season.
Salman Khan has taken the host responsibility for Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premier on 17th June 2023.
It will stream for free on Jio Cinema and people can watch 24*7 live streaming
Some of the confirmed contestants are Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, and Avinash Sachdev.
Other contestants include Bebika Dhurve, Palak Pursvani, Jiya Shankar, and Puneet.
This time contestants have been given different unique alias names like Breaking News, Drama Queen, Astro Baby, Goat, superstar, and more.
Sunny Leone is also set to make a presence on Salman Khan show.
This season the concept is different as the show has jungle like theme.
Contestants will have to first live in a jungle and complete a task to movie into a lavish house.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house is beautifully designed and it made out of recycled objects.
