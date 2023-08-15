Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav beams with delight as he poses with the trophy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav radiates joy as he poses with the trophy. He has made history by being the first wild card to win the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023
The YouTuber from Haryana has brought home the trophySource: Bollywoodlife.com
He beat Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan for the trophySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Is the first wildcard to win Bigg Boss in its whole historySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Got 30 million votes to emerge as the winnerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a YouTuber from North India with huge followingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Got support from people in the political class as wellSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Is also known as Rao Sahab amongst his fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav is a follower of Jai Shree RamSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Has created euphoria in North India with his winSource: Bollywoodlife.com
