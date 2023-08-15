Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav beams with delight as he poses with the trophy

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav radiates joy as he poses with the trophy. He has made history by being the first wild card to win the show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2023

BBOTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

The YouTuber from Haryana has brought home the trophy

BBOTT2 winner Elvish Yadav

He beat Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan for the trophy

BBOTT2 champ Elvish Yadav

Is the first wildcard to win Bigg Boss in its whole history

Elvish Yadav

Got 30 million votes to emerge as the winner

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish

He is a YouTuber from North India with huge following

Elvish Yadav

Got support from people in the political class as well

BBOTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

Is also known as Rao Sahab amongst his fans

BBOTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav is a follower of Jai Shree Ram

BBOTT 2 champ Elvish Yadav

Has created euphoria in North India with his win

