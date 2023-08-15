Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: From a doting son to hobnobbing with politicians, a glimpse of his life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: A doting son, car lover, content creator and an influencer sought after by ruling party, here is a look at his life in picsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023
Elvish Yadav is a digital creator popular from his YouTube channelSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He left his studies midway from Hansraj College to focus on his professionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems he wanted to compete in civil services exams to serve the publicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is often seen holding Bhandaras outside temples to feed publicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This pic with Nirmala Sitharaman made fans curious about his ambitionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There are rumours that he might enter the ruling party soonSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadava also met her at an event for young influential IndiansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav became famous after his comic content went viralSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is also a prolific producer of videos and contentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav's rallies are attended by thousands in North IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The entire Yadav fraternity of India is celebrating his successSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He is a very loving and doting son for his parentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems he separated from his college sweetheart Kriti Mehra a year backSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish Yadav is totally besotted with car and loves road tripsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!