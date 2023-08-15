Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: From a doting son to hobnobbing with politicians, a glimpse of his life

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav: A doting son, car lover, content creator and an influencer sought after by ruling party, here is a look at his life in pics

Urmimala Banerjee

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav is a digital creator popular from his YouTube channel

Bright student

He left his studies midway from Hansraj College to focus on his profession

Past Dreams

It seems he wanted to compete in civil services exams to serve the public

Charity

He is often seen holding Bhandaras outside temples to feed public

With India's FM

This pic with Nirmala Sitharaman made fans curious about his ambitions

Political influencer

There are rumours that he might enter the ruling party soon

With Smriti Irani

Elvish Yadava also met her at an event for young influential Indians

Comic talent

Elvish Yadav became famous after his comic content went viral

Digital producer

He is also a prolific producer of videos and content

Public support

Elvish Yadav's rallies are attended by thousands in North India

Community hero

The entire Yadav fraternity of India is celebrating his success

Doting son

He is a very loving and doting son for his parents

Love Life

It seems he separated from his college sweetheart Kriti Mehra a year back

Car Lover

Elvish Yadav is totally besotted with car and loves road trips

