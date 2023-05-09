Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Munawar Faruqui, Emiway Bantai and other celebs we want on Karan Johar's show
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
Nia Sharma won over the audience when she came on Bigg Boss OTT season one as a guest. We hope the makers rope her in
Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi has proved that she is a no nonsense gal. It will be interesting to see her
Arjun Bijlani is one of the top stars of TV. He is also a fan of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss OTT season two fans would love someone like Emiway Bantai. He is a superstar of desi hip hop
It will be fun to have Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji on Bigg Boss season two. He has a sharp tongue and immense wit
Choreographer Akash Thapa rocked it on Jhalak. He is also known for cosplaying Kim Taehyung aka BTS V
Anubhav Singh Bassi has a superb sense of humour. He was seen on TJMM with Ranbir Kapoor
It seems Munawar Faruqui might be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT season two
Varun Sood has a huge fan following. It will be fun to see on the reality show
Kamya Panjabi is one competitive lady and queen of comebacks. We would love to see her on Bigg Boss OTT 2
