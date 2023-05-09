Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Munawar Faruqui, Emiway Bantai and other celebs we want on Karan Johar's show

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023

Nia Sharma won over the audience when she came on Bigg Boss OTT season one as a guest. We hope the makers rope her in

Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi has proved that she is a no nonsense gal. It will be interesting to see her

Arjun Bijlani is one of the top stars of TV. He is also a fan of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss OTT season two fans would love someone like Emiway Bantai. He is a superstar of desi hip hop

It will be fun to have Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji on Bigg Boss season two. He has a sharp tongue and immense wit

Choreographer Akash Thapa rocked it on Jhalak. He is also known for cosplaying Kim Taehyung aka BTS V

Anubhav Singh Bassi has a superb sense of humour. He was seen on TJMM with Ranbir Kapoor

It seems Munawar Faruqui might be the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT season two

Varun Sood has a huge fan following. It will be fun to see on the reality show

Kamya Panjabi is one competitive lady and queen of comebacks. We would love to see her on Bigg Boss OTT 2

