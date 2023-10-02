Kamal Hassan welcomes participants on Bigg Boss Tamil 7 launch

Bigg Boss Tamil's seventh season began on a strong note. Kamal Haasan, a superstar host, welcomed 18 competitors from various backgrounds.

Aparna Parihar

Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma's explosive dance performance lit up the Bigg Boss 7 Tamil stage.

Ananya Rao

Ananya, an actress and model, entered the house with a powerful dance performance.

Vichithra

Actress of Comali fame Vichithra is also a contestant in the show.

Yugendran Vasudevan

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 will feature several participants, including actor Yugendran Vasudevan.

Saravanan

Actor Saravanan from Pandian Stores has also joined the competition as a contender.

Maya Krishnan

Vikram fame Actress Maya Krishnan will also be seen in the show.

Akshaya

Actress Akshaya also entered the show as a contestant.

Mani Chandra

Mani Chandra, a dancer and Jodi No. 1 winner, will also be seen.

Vinusha Devi

Vinusha, an actress from Bharati Kannamma, joined the competition as a participant.

Rapper Nixen

Rapper Nixen made his entrance on Bigg Boss Tamil 7 by singing a song that was written particularly for the show. Nixen appeared in the movie Thimiru Pudicahavan with Vijay Antony.

Pradeep Antony

Pradeep Antony will also be pitted against the contestants.

Raveena Daha

Famous comedian cook Raveena entered with a dynamic dance performance.

Poornima Ravi

Another tough competitor is the actress and YouTuber Poornima. She claimed that her participation in the show marks the beginning of the next phase of her life and career.

Cool Suresh

The season's opening participant was the actor and comedian Cool Suresh. He got emotional and admitted that being in the show will be an amazing experience.

