Kamal Hassan welcomes participants on Bigg Boss Tamil 7 launch

Bigg Boss Tamil's seventh season began on a strong note. Kamal Haasan, a superstar host, welcomed 18 competitors from various backgrounds.
Actor Vijay Varma's explosive dance performance lit up the Bigg Boss 7 Tamil stage.
Ananya, an actress and model, entered the house with a powerful dance performance.
Actress of Comali fame Vichithra is also a contestant in the show.
Bigg Boss Tamil 7 will feature several participants, including actor Yugendran Vasudevan.
Actor Saravanan from Pandian Stores has also joined the competition as a contender.
Vikram fame Actress Maya Krishnan will also be seen in the show.
Actress Akshaya also entered the show as a contestant.
Mani Chandra, a dancer and Jodi No. 1 winner, will also be seen.
Vinusha, an actress from Bharati Kannamma, joined the competition as a participant.
Rapper Nixen made his entrance on Bigg Boss Tamil 7 by singing a song that was written particularly for the show. Nixen appeared in the movie Thimiru Pudicahavan with Vijay Antony.
Pradeep Antony will also be pitted against the contestants.
Famous comedian cook Raveena entered with a dynamic dance performance.
Another tough competitor is the actress and YouTuber Poornima. She claimed that her participation in the show marks the beginning of the next phase of her life and career.
The season's opening participant was the actor and comedian Cool Suresh. He got emotional and admitted that being in the show will be an amazing experience.
