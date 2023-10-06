Bigg Boss: Top 10 most fake contestants on Salman Khan show

It is imperative to be seen and heard in order to survive in Bigg Boss and these celebs went a little over the top with their fake personalities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12, but she got trolled for flaunting fake behaviour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jai Bhanushali was on Bigg Boss 15 and all the other co-contestants had labelled him ‘100 percent fake’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meisha and Ishaan were on Bigg Boss 15 and their instant love on the show was referred to as fake by fans. They parted ways a year after the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamita Shetty was one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss Season 15, but because Kishwar Merchant called her fake due to her overacting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot was on Biggest Boss 16 and fans called him a fake contestant because of his OTT reactions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri was called fake by fans for her actions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seen in Bigg Boss 16, she was one of the most violent woman in the house. All others called her fake for her overreaction about everything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina Dutta was seen on Bigg Boss 16 and her bond with Shalin was called fake. Even Salman had called them out for the samSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 contestants Gautam and Saundarya were called fake for faking their friendship and closeness just to survive on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imlie actress was trolled and called fake as she always acted lost and innocent and someone who is clueless about what game others are playing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
