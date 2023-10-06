Bigg Boss: Top 10 most fake contestants on Salman Khan show

It is imperative to be seen and heard in order to survive in Bigg Boss and these celebs went a little over the top with their fake personalities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12, but she got trolled for flaunting fake behaviour.

Jai Bhanushali

Jai Bhanushali was on Bigg Boss 15 and all the other co-contestants had labelled him ‘100 percent fake’.

Meisha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgaal

Meisha and Ishaan were on Bigg Boss 15 and their instant love on the show was referred to as fake by fans. They parted ways a year after the show.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty was one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss Season 15, but because Kishwar Merchant called her fake due to her overacting.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot was on Biggest Boss 16 and fans called him a fake contestant because of his OTT reactions.

Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri was called fake by fans for her actions.

Archana Gautam

Seen in Bigg Boss 16, she was one of the most violent woman in the house. All others called her fake for her overreaction about everything.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta was seen on Bigg Boss 16 and her bond with Shalin was called fake. Even Salman had called them out for the sam

Gautam Vig and Saundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Gautam and Saundarya were called fake for faking their friendship and closeness just to survive on the show.

Sumbul Touqeer

Imlie actress was trolled and called fake as she always acted lost and innocent and someone who is clueless about what game others are playing.

