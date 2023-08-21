Biggest Bollywood fights that shocked fans and rocked the film industry

Fans believe that fights in Bollywood are because of professional differences, but many of them began because of personal issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Biggest catfight in Bollywood was between these two divas. The reason is said to be Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A cold war between these two superstars has long existed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi claimed that Salman threatened to kill him. Salman Khan always refuted these claims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s fall-out with Karan Johar started when she called him "snooty and flag bearer of nepotism".Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena criticized Priyanka’s accent on a show and the brawl continued after Priyanka retorted to the comment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to rumours, Sanjay Dutt had to step in after the two got into a verbal fight in a Mumbai nightclub.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn were approached by Rakesh Roshan for the film "Karan Arjun" which started the conflict.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two had been at odds since the 1990s, when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar caused them to clash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut disclosed a few emails that she claimed Hrithik Roshan had sent to her but he refuted the allegations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dispute between the two apparently escalated into a physical fight back in 2008.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!