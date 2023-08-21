Biggest Bollywood fights that shocked fans and rocked the film industry

Fans believe that fights in Bollywood are because of professional differences, but many of them began because of personal issues.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Deepika Padukone vs Katrina Kaif

Biggest catfight in Bollywood was between these two divas. The reason is said to be Ranbir Kapoor.

Amir Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan

A cold war between these two superstars has long existed.

Salman Khan vs Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi claimed that Salman threatened to kill him. Salman Khan always refuted these claims.

Karan Johar vs Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s fall-out with Karan Johar started when she called him "snooty and flag bearer of nepotism".

Priyanka Chopra vs Kareena Kapoor

Kareena criticized Priyanka’s accent on a show and the brawl continued after Priyanka retorted to the comment.

Salman Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor

According to rumours, Sanjay Dutt had to step in after the two got into a verbal fight in a Mumbai nightclub.

Ajay Devgn vs Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh and Ajay Devgn were approached by Rakesh Roshan for the film "Karan Arjun" which started the conflict.

Raveena Tandon vs Shilpa Shetty

The two had been at odds since the 1990s, when Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar caused them to clash.

Hritik Roshan vs Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut disclosed a few emails that she claimed Hrithik Roshan had sent to her but he refuted the allegations.

Shahrukh Khan vs Salman Khan

A dispute between the two apparently escalated into a physical fight back in 2008.

