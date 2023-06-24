Biggest disasters of Bollywood at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

Laal Singh Chaddha suffered a loss of Rs 70 crore earning Rs 130 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samrat Prithviraj ended up as a disaster with Rs 140 crore earnings against Rs 220 crore budget.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bombay Velvet was a super disaster with Rs 30 crore gross collection while budget was Rs 118 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaandaar was a super flop with a gross collection of Rs 54.38 crore while budget was Rs 69 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangoon’s gross collection was Rs 28.82 crore whereas the budget was Rs 61 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamshera collected almost 1/3rd of its budget of Rs 150 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohenjo Daro was made at a budget of Rs 138 crore but its gross collection was RS 74.93 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another Akshay Kumar film is Joker which collected roughly half of its budget Rs 47 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guzarrish was a disaster earning almost half of its budget of Rs 74 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitoor is a disaster with a gross collection of Rs 23.42 crore against a budget of Rs 71 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The gross collection of Priyanka Chopra’s Zanjeer was Rs 17.89 crore and the budget was Rs 60 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut’s Tezz collection was Rs 21 crore where as the budget was Rs 52 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best dark comedy movies of all time in Bollywood to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More