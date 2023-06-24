Biggest disasters of Bollywood at the box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Laal Singh Chaddha suffered a loss of Rs 70 crore earning Rs 130 crore at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samrat Prithviraj ended up as a disaster with Rs 140 crore earnings against Rs 220 crore budget.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Velvet was a super disaster with Rs 30 crore gross collection while budget was Rs 118 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaandaar was a super flop with a gross collection of Rs 54.38 crore while budget was Rs 69 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangoon’s gross collection was Rs 28.82 crore whereas the budget was Rs 61 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamshera collected almost 1/3rd of its budget of Rs 150 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohenjo Daro was made at a budget of Rs 138 crore but its gross collection was RS 74.93 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Akshay Kumar film is Joker which collected roughly half of its budget Rs 47 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guzarrish was a disaster earning almost half of its budget of Rs 74 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fitoor is a disaster with a gross collection of Rs 23.42 crore against a budget of Rs 71 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gross collection of Priyanka Chopra’s Zanjeer was Rs 17.89 crore and the budget was Rs 60 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut’s Tezz collection was Rs 21 crore where as the budget was Rs 52 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best dark comedy movies of all time in Bollywood to watch on OTT
Find Out More