Top 10 biggest Indian hits at Pakistan box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Sanju collected Rs 37. 60 crore and is biggest Indian hit at Pakistan box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan is second-highest-earning Indian film in Pakistan with Rs 33 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 3 performed well in Pakistan earning Rs 25 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 23 crore in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK did impressively in Pakistan collecting Rs 22 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilwale made a business of Rs 20 crore in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome Back earned Rs 9.5 crore at the Pakistan box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajirao Mastani collected Rs 9 crore in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo made a business of Rs 8.80 crore in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha collected Rs 8.50 crore at the Pakistan box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more family members highest education qualification

 

 Find Out More