Top 10 biggest Indian hits at Pakistan box office
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Sanju collected Rs 37. 60 crore and is biggest Indian hit at Pakistan box office.
Sultan is second-highest-earning Indian film in Pakistan with Rs 33 crore.
Dhoom 3 performed well in Pakistan earning Rs 25 crore.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 23 crore in Pakistan.
PK did impressively in Pakistan collecting Rs 22 crore.
Dilwale made a business of Rs 20 crore in Pakistan.
Welcome Back earned Rs 9.5 crore at the Pakistan box office.
Bajirao Mastani collected Rs 9 crore in Pakistan.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo made a business of Rs 8.80 crore in Pakistan.
Tamasha collected Rs 8.50 crore at the Pakistan box office.
